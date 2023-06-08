Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $290.18 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.24 and a 200-day moving average of $301.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

