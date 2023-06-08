Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

RGLD opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.