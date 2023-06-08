Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

QFIN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

