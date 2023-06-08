Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 15,876 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

