Kerry Acocella Sells 1,070 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03.

Datadog Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

