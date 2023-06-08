JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,941,509 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Catalent worth $66,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

