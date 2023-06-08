JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 440,061 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.60% of Grocery Outlet worth $73,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 289,876 shares worth $8,734,947. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.