JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Alaska Air Group worth $71,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after purchasing an additional 486,824 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE:ALK opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

