JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.76% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $72,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.09. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock worth $598,192,593 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

