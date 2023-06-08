Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Buys 7,600 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

