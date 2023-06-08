Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Hyatt Hotels worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $116.57 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock worth $3,043,054 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.