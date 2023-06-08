HRT Financial LP Invests $280,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.95 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 497,712 shares of company stock worth $63,633,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

