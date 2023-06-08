HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 2,670 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $350,862,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

