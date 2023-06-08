Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.17% of Hillman Solutions worth $72,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,326,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 121,319 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,339,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,355,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 1,296,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,131,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.