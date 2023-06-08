Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Hayward worth $66,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 832,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,639,252 shares of company stock worth $183,741,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

