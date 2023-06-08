Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 2,427 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

