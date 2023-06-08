Creative Planning Sells 4,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.