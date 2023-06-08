Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 16,769 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.