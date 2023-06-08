Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 16,769 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

