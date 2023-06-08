Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

