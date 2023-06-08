Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
