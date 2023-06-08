Bank of America Corp DE Has $46.32 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Old National Bancorp worth $46,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

