Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of HealthEquity worth $43,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,477,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -653.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

