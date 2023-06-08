Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

