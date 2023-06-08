Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

