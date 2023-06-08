Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.6 %

BLD stock opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.82. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $2,648,728. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

