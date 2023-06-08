Adam Blitzer Sells 8,428 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

