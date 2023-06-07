Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.