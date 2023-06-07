USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

