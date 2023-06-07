Tsai Capital Corp Sells 2,582 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.