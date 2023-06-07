Tsai Capital Corp Sells 2,582 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.