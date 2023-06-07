The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

