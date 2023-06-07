StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

