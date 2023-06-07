Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.