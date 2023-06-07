Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 46,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 92,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
