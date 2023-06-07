Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

