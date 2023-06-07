PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,819 shares of company stock worth $137,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.