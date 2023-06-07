PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

