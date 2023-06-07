NS Partners Ltd Purchases 964 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 169,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,275,000 after acquiring an additional 745,045 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.