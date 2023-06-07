New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,218 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Domo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $37,324.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,914.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 79,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,104,210.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,486.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $37,324.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,914.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 532,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,239. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo Trading Up 3.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.16. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.