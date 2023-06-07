New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,785 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unisys by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 307,866 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 196.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 249,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

