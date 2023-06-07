New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $125,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

