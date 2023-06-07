New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,844 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kronos Bio worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

