MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.