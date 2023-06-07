Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

