HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

