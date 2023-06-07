HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
