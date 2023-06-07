HRT Financial LP Has $314,000 Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,277 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

URBN stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

