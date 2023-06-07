HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 2,582 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

QLYS stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,646 shares of company stock worth $4,351,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

