Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,107,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

