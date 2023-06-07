Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,126 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

