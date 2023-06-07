Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,262 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

