First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,121 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of CERE opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,094.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

