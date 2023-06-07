First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.